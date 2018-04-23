BJP Alleges 'ISIS Links' To Hoax Hartal Call In Kerala, To Seek NIA Probe

The party would lodge a complaint with the National Investigation Agency or NIA seeking a probe in this regard, BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.
He claimed posters demanding justice for the Kathua rape victim, allegedly prepared by a pro-ISIS social media group based in Sri Lanka, had been widely circulated on social media in the state along with the hartal call.
The April 16 hoax call by some unidentified groups on the social media had triggered widespread tension across the state with agitators blocking public transport, forcibly downing shutters and hurling stones at vehicles in the name of the 'hartal'.
A large number of people were arrested across the state in connection with the hartal while the police later said they found some whatsapp groups had purposefully spread the call.
Mr Ramesh accused the state government of trying to end the investigation with "some whatsapp groups".
"The NIA should probe the case as the incident had international links," he added.