Avian Influenza Confirmed In Kerala, Thousands Of Birds To Be Culled

Control rooms and Quick Response Teams have been set up (Representational)

In Kerala, the H5N8 strain of Avian Influenza has been confirmed in parts of Alappuzha and Kottayam. Of the eight samples sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory, the influenza - commonly known as Bird Flu - has been detected in five.

"According to the established guidelines, birds in 1 km radius of the affected areas will be culled to contain the spread," Minister K Raju told the media.

Around 12,000 ducks have died in the last few days, while according to the minister, another 36,000 are likely to be culled.

"The decision on compensation to farmers is to be finalised after discussions with the Chief Minister," he added.

Control rooms and Quick Response Teams have been set up in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

This comes days after hundreds of crows were found dead in different parts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur. Similar instances were also reported from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Officials have confirmed Avian Influenza in the samples from Rajasthan as well as Madhya Pradesh.