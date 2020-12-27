21-Year-Old College Student Set To Be Next Mayor Of Kerala Capital

Arya Rajendran, 21, will be the new Mayor of Thiruvanathapuram Corporation.

Arya Rajendran, the 21-year-old student who successfully contested the recent civic polls in Kerala, has been selected as next Mayor of state capital Thiruvananthapuram, her party, CPM, announced today.

Ms Rajendran will be the new Mayor of Thiruvanathapuram Corporation, making her the youngest mayor in the state.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis had become the mayor of Nagpur Municipal Corporation at the age of 27.

Ms Rajendran, a Bsc Maths second year student at the All Saints college, had won from the Mudavanmughal ward of the city corporation, bagging 2,872 votes, 549 more than the rival Congress candidate. Thiruvananthapuram Mayor K Sreekumar (CPI-M), had suffered a shock defeat in the polls.

"I have faced the election with confidence and courage. I am ready to shoulder any responsibility entrusted with me by my party. My dream is to take forward politics and my studies together," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Daughter of CPI(M) activist K Rajendran, an electrician by profession, and Sreelatha, an LIC agent, Arya is also the state president of Balasangam, the children's wing of the Left party.

As a Mayor, her top priority would be waste management in the capital city, which has been a challenging task for her predecessors also.

"Our city is beautiful. To keep it like this, it should be free of waste. Besides a scientific waste management system, a thorough awareness is needed among people not to dump waste on the waysides," Ms Rajendran told PTI.

