Anthrax Outbreak In Kerala Forest

Anthrax: Many wild boars have died in Kerala

There is nothing to worry about the deaths of some wild boars due to an anthrax outbreak in Kerala's Athirappilly forest region in the last few days, a senior Thrissur district health official said on Thursday.

The official said they have called a meeting to discuss preventive steps. The Animal Husbandry Department has been vaccinating cattle in the area following the death of five-six wild boars due to anthrax near the forest borders.

There is no need to worry about the disease spreading to humans or cattle, the official added.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Veena George said the presence of anthrax has been confirmed in wild boars in Athirappilly forest area.

"A number of wild boars have died in Athirappilly forest area. Subsequently, the Health Department, the Animal Husbandry Department and the Forest Department conducted an investigation. Samples of these were tested to confirm the case of anthrax infection," she had said.

Ms George said the Health Department has taken immediate steps to prevent the spread of anthrax, a bacteria naturally found in soil and commonly affecting domestic and wild animals.