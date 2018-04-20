After Online Rape Threats, Stones Thrown At Kerala Artist's House Kerala-based artist Durga Malathi says the accusations that she hurt Hindu sentiments by her sketches are not true.

76 Shares EMAIL PRINT Durga Malathi says ever since the sketches were circulated, she has received rape, death threats Thiruvananthapuram: An artist from Kerala, on the receiving end of severe abuse on social media since she drew cartoons in support of the Kathua rape victim, had stones thrown at her house in Palakkad district on Thursday night.



The artist, Durga Malathi, had sketched images of religious symbols, such as the trident, that resembled male genitalia smeared in blood. The sketches were widely circulated on social media, attracting heavy abuse.



Ms Malathi says the accusations that she hurt Hindu sentiments by her sketches are not true.



"These drawings are not about religious symbols like Trishul, but about how the rapists think with their genitals. That's why in the Kathua victim's case she was raped inside a temple. These are men who think, act and play politics with their genitals. I am being accused of hurting Hindu sentiments. That is not true. It's not about Hindu religion at all," Durga Malathi said.



She says ever since the sketches were circulated, she has received rape and death threats online.



"They have brutally raped me - verbally. This is sexual harassment. What happened in Kathua is purely communal. They wanted to drive away the Bakrawal community. And that's why my pictures are against the Brahmins. Now, people are twisting it and giving other meaning. I have received death and rape threats in last few days. I have also filed a police complaint," the artist said.



The Kerala Police have filed a complaint against unidentified men for throwing stones at Durga Malathi's house.



An eight-year-old girl, from a nomadic Muslim nomadic community in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, was drugged, held captive in a temple raped and tortured for a week before being strangled and battered to death with a stone in January. The charge-sheet accused eight persons of conspiring, brutalising and murdering the girl and revealed chilling details that triggered nationwide outrage.



