91-Year-Old Man Arrested For Killing 80-Year-Old Wife

A 91-year-old man was arrested today for killing his 80-year-old wife and disposing her body by burning it at Vellikulangara in the district.

The man, identified as one Cheriakutty, was suspected to have killed his wife Kochu Thresia by hitting her on the head with a rod earlier this week and disposing her body by burning it, police said.

They began the investigation based on a missing complaint filed by the couple's children who live nearby, on August 28.

Police searched the house compound and came across a pile of ashes along with some bone particles, which were later found to be that of the missing woman.

Police also said that the accused later confessed the crime while questioning.

A local court remanded him to judicial custody, police added.