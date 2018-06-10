9 Killed In Kerala In Rain-Related Incidents Most of the deaths occurred due to drowning in swollen rivers and uprooting of trees.

At least nine persons were killed in the last two days in Kerala in rain-related incidents even as the downpour continued in parts of the state, officials said.



One person died today after he came in contact with a power line that snapped in gusty winds at nearby Neyyatinkara while another drowned in a river in Alappuzha, officials at the State Control room for disaster management said here.



According to revenue authorities, seven deaths, including two each in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha, were reported in rain-related calamities in the last two days.



Most of the deaths occurred due to drowning in swollen rivers and uprooting of trees, they said.



The rain also damaged crops and property in Idukki, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts, the officials said, adding the loss to agriculture and property was being assessed.



Traffic was disrupted in the high range Idukki district following landslips and after trees fell on the road, officials said.



Sea erosion was also reported from coastal areas of the state.



A relief camp has been opened at nearby Kadinamkulam, where 40 persons from 10 families were shifted.



Another 78 persons from 22 fishermen's families affected by sea erosion were given shelter at a camp at Alappuzha, officials said.



The MeT department has said strong winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely along and off Kerala coasts and over Lakshadweep areas in the next 24 hours.



The sea condition would be rough to very rough over the Arabian sea. Fishermen have been asked not to venture in to these areas.



Meanwhile, the state government's 52-day ban on trawling by mechanised fishing boats during monsoon in Kerala came into force from midnight.



The ban will be in force till July 1. This year the ban period has been extended for five more days than 45 days.



The two-decade old practice of banning trawling during this period is with a view to protect sea resources as the gestation period of different species of fish occurs during the monsoon.



Trawlers from other states also would be asked not to enter the state coast during the ban period, officials said.



