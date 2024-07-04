8 Kerala Government Employees Get Notice For Making Reels During Office Hours

The reel shows the employees singing and dancing in the office. (Representational)

The Thiruvalla Municipality secretary in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district has served a show-cause notice to eight employees after a social media reel of theirs went viral.

The reel shows the employees singing and dancing in the office.

The employees had scripted the reel and then sang and danced in the office.

Soon the reel went viral and came to the notice of the secretary of the Municipality who promptly served a show-cause notice to the eight employees and asked them to explain within three days.

When the media asked the secretary about the action, he said that he had done his duty after coming to know of the act.

The employees were expecting that no action would be taken against them as it was a harmless act.

However, after the notice was served on Wednesday, the employees said that the reel was shot at a time when the office was not working and had not caused any disruption to work or to those who came for any of their needs.

