3 Tribal Children In Kerala Beaten By Man For Entering His Paddy Field: Cops

Three minor children belonging to a tribal community were allegedly beaten by a man for entering his paddy field in Kerala's hill district of Wayanad, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on August 15 under Kenichira police station limit near Sultan Bathery when the boys, two aged six and one seven-year-old-- were playing in the paddy field in their neighbourhood, they said.

Police said the children were allegedly beaten by their neighbour Radhakrishnan, who is in his 40s, using a stick and accusing them of destroying the bund of his paddy field.

The incident came to light when the children sought treatment at a nearby medical facility. Their condition is not serious, police said.

Following the intimation received from the hospital authorities, the police launched a probe after registering a case on the basis of the statement of the mother of one of the children.

The accused fled soon after the incident, police said.

He has been booked under SC/ST Atrocities Act and Section 324 of IPC (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

A police team headed by Mananthavady DySP A S Chandran is probing the case, they said.

