2-Month Old Dies After Circumcision Surgery At Private Clinic In Kerala

A two-month-old infant died following a circumcision procedure at a private clinic in this district, police said on Monday.

Emil Adam was the son of a couple hailing from Feroke here.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday when the family members took the infant to the clinic in Kakkoor here for "sunnath," the circumcision procedure.

"The child developed uneasiness at the clinic and was soon shifted to another hospital. But he was declared dead by doctors while under treatment there," police said.

A case was registered based on a complaint from the child's maternal grandfather.

