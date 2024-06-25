1-Year-Old Baby Dies After TV Falls On Him In Kerala's Kochi: Cops

Both the stand and the television suddenly fell upon him, (Representational)

A one-and-a-half-year-old infant met with a tragic end after a television set fell upon him, causing severe injuries in Muvattupuzha, near the port city of Kochi, on Tuesday.

The child, Abdul Samad, was rushed to a hospital here on Monday night but succumbed to critical injuries in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident happened at the victim's home around 9.30 pm on Monday.

The child was suspected to have touched the stand on which the TV set was kept.

Both the stand and the television suddenly fell upon him, causing fatal injuries, they said.

The baby was the son of Anas, a native of Payipra here, the police added.

