'Will Remain Chief Minister For Next 5 Years': HD Kumaraswamy

Share EMAIL PRINT HD Kumaraswamy said he was committed to addressing the concerns of all the people. (File) Bengaluru: A confident Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said he was certain that his Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S)-Congress coalition government would complete its five-year term.



"I am confident that I will be the Chief Minister for the next five years and will deliver stable governance with everyone's cooperation," Mr Kumaraswamy said in his maiden press conference in Bengaluru after assuming office on May 23.



The JD-S leader's clarifications came days after he said he was confident that his Chief Ministerial post was untouchable till the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.



"My statement earlier only meant that nothing can go wrong with the coalition government till 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But I am certain that I will remain the Chief Minister for the next five years," he said.





