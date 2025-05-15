Video: Karnataka Man Stabs Teacher After Dispute Over Cricket Ball

An argument over whether a young man's cricket ball landed at a teacher's house took a violent turn when the former assaulted and stabbed the latter in Karnataka's Bagalkot district.

During a game of cricket on Tuesday, the ball allegedly landed at 36-year-old primary school teacher Ramappa Pujari's house. When 21-year-old Pavan Jadhav went to retrieve it, he was told the ball had not come that way.

An argument followed during which Jadhav began hitting Pujari and then stabbed him with a broken bottle and a knife.

The teacher sustained injuries on the face and head and underwent treatment at a private hospital.

CCTV footage of the incident later went viral.