Will Be Chief Minister For Full Term, Says Siddaramaiah, Silences Leadership Change Buzz

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today denied reports that he would give up his chair to make way for his deputy DK Shivakumar to take the top post.

Today's rumblings began when some leaders of the ruling Congress party in Karnataka said Shivakumar would become chief minister in November. This comment in public by former Congress MP LR Shivarame Gowda fuelled speculation of a mid-term leadership change.

Siddaramaiah, who came to Mysuru to attend the famous Dasara celebration, denied the possibility of a leadership change.

"I will be the chief minister for a full five-year term," he told reporters in Mysuru.

He added he would, however, be open to any decision by the party's leadership in Delhi.

"Whatever the high command decides, we have to go by it," Siddaramaiah said.

The friction between the chief minister and his deputy is not clearly visible, but it's very much there, sources said.

Shivakumar is trying to assert himself through his supporters after the setback he faced over singing the anthem of the BJP's ideological mentor, RSS, in the assembly.

Siddaramaiah, on his part, has been inspecting the condition of roads in Bengaluru and sending strong signals to Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru development portfolio.

Gowda, the former Congress MP, said the party's high command should clear the confusion over the leadership matter by November.

"There's no doubt about Shivakumar eventually becoming chief minister, but the final decision rests with the high command. They understand how to manage the party and balance both the chief minister and the deputy chief minister. In the end, hard work always pays off," Gowda said.

Leaders who have denied speculation of the impending November churn include Housing and Waqf Minister BZ Zameer Ahmad and Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Both said Siddaramaiah would serve the full five-year term, but there could be a cabinet reshuffle.

Parameshwara said he was not aware of any 2.5-year term arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

"Neither Chief Minister Siddaramaiah nor state Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar mentioned anything about it. I do not know of any internal understanding between them," Parameshwara said.