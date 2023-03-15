"When We Are In Power...": Karnataka Congress Chief Warns Top Cop

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar today sought the arrest of Praveen Sood, the state's Director general of police. The Congress leader claimed that the DGP had been protecting the ruling BJP government and filing cases against leaders from his party.

"This DGP is nalayak (useless). Immediately, there should be a case against him. And he should be arrested. The election commission should remove him," Mr Shivakumar said.

"He has finished three years in service. How many days do you want to keep and worship him? He has been filing cases only against Congress. He has registered more than 25 cases against us," he added.

He said that Congress will take action against him if they come back to power. Elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly are set to be held before May 2023.

The Congress has set a target of winning at least 150 seats in the 224-member Assembly, to come to power in Karnataka, with a clear majority.

While JD(S) has already announced the first list of 93 candidates for Assembly polls, BJP and Congress are yet to announce their list.