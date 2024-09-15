Video: Security Breach At Siddaramaiah's Event In Bengaluru

The police have taken Mahadeva into custody and are verifying his credentials.

A security breach occurred at a Bengaluru event attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah this morning as a 24-year-old man made a sudden sprint towards the stage where he was sitting.

Security personnel responded swiftly and caught him before he could reach the chief minister at the 'International Day of Democracy' event.

The man, who has been identified as Mahadeva from Talgatpura in Kanakpura, was reportedly an ardent supporter of Siddaramaiah and wanted to present him a shawl. A shawl was seen in his hand when he climbed the stage.

The police have taken Mahadeva into custody and are verifying his credentials.

Addressing the event earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah said his government is dedicated to building a state where democracy thrives and secularism is upheld. "But the threat to these values persists. Together, we must remain vigilant, stand united, and continue to nurture Karnataka as a peaceful garden of all communities," he added.

A 2,500-km-long human chain - termed "world's longest" by the Karnataka government - was formed covering all 31 districts of the state as a symbol of equality, unity, and fraternity.

Siddaramaiah and senior ministers joined the human chain at the event in front of the Vidhana Soudha.