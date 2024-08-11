Karnataka's Tungabhadra Dam Gate Gets Washed Away, Locals In Andhra On Alert

One of the gates of the Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka was washed away last night due to the snapping of chain link. In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned those living along the banks of Krishna River to stay alert.

The gate number 19 was away due to the intensity of floodwaters after the snapping of a chain link, according to APSDMA managing director R Kurmanadh.

"Nearly 35,000 cusecs of floodwaters flowed and a total of 48,000 cusecs will be discharged downstream. People in Kurnool district's Kosiri, Mantralayam, Nandavaram and Kouthalam should exercise caution," the senior official said in a press release.

Locals have also been advised to avoid crossing canals and streams.