To Rahul Gandhi's Jab Over Paper Leak, BJP Tweets Siddaramaiah 'Record'

Once again, the presidents of both the Congress and the BJP are on the ground in Karnataka battling it out for the state. And the sniping between Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah is reaching new heights, or depths.As Rahul Gandhi reached Shimoga to start his two-day visit to the state from BS Yeddyurappa's home district in central Karnataka, the BJP took a swipe at him. "Rahul spoke emphatically on paper leaks," tweeted the Karnataka BJP."Let's remind him how Cong repeatedly dumped Kannadiga students," the party said, reminding Mr Gandhi, 47, that question papers were leaked during the tenure of the Siddaramaiah government as well. The BJP said Chemistry and Accountancy papers for Class 12 students had been leaked in 2016.It hasn't so far been the greatest of campaigns for BJP's master strategist Amit Shah who is seen to be leading the party's aggressive campaign to return to power in the only southern state it had ruled. In public statements and on social media, the Congress, however, is determined to remind people about what has gone wrong with the BJP's campaign.Mr Shah has met with a Dalit protest at Mysuru and faced empty chairs - but the slip of the tongue he made about the government of his own party's chief ministerial candidate, B S Yeddyurappa being the most corrupt was something he did to himself.The Congress social media machine said, "Don't you get it Mr. Shah, Karnataka is rejecting you & the BJP".Rahul Gandhi is campaigning in Karnataka and his party tweeted."By calling Yeddyurappa's Government as the most corrupt ever, Amit Shah has for the first time in his life, spoken the truth," the Karnataka Congress said.At a campaign event in the state, Rahul Gandhi said, "Yedyurappa on one side and 4 ministers on another, they have spent time in jail... You talk about corruption Modiji, corruption is standing with you, sharing stage... Scams are transpiring one after another".And the BJP, always quick on the draw in the social media duel responded with a tweet "So says a man, who's entire career, right from his surname to his 'service' as a MP is based on lie and deceit. Rahul baba, apart from reading written speeches, you must also read the HC judgement which acquitted @BSYBJP. You will for the first time start appreciating the truth," the BJP tweeted its jab.So while the campaign so far has seen corruption, communalism and the debate over a separate religious tag for Lingayats - this phase seems to be about attacking party presidents. With no holds barred.