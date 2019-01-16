Things 'Under Control', Party Lawmakers Won't Be Shifted: HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said all MLAs from the ruling alliance are in-touch with him

Amid the political turmoil triggered by charges of horse trading flung at each other by the ruling coalition and the BJP, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said today that things were "under control" and there was no reason for worry.

Ruling out any "operation" by the ruling alliance to poach the BJP MLAs, the chief minister said there was no necessity for it and that he was "relaxed."

"It is not necessary for me to carry out any operation (poaching), actually there is sufficient numbers with me.. Every thing is under control... don''t worry," Mr Kumaraswamy said.

He was responding to a query from reporters on whether BJP MLAs were camping at Gurgaon, fearing alleged poaching by the Congress-JDS coalition.

He also wanted BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa to explain whether his party MLAs have been shifted there to celebrate Sankranti or for any other reason.

In a significant turn to the political war that erupted on Monday with both sides venting their fears of poaching, two MLAs, H Nagesh (Independent) and R Shankar (KPJP) wrote to Governor Vajubhai Vala on Tuesday, conveying their decision to withdraw their support to the JD(S)-Congress government with immediate effect.

Clarifying that his party MLAs were not being shifted to any resort, as being speculated in the media, the chief minister said, "We are not going to shift anyone to any resort, there is no need for it."

"So I request media not to fool itself and the people of the state," he said.

Reiterating that the five Congress MLAs, who are in Mumbai, allegedly under BJP's control, were in touch, Mr Kumaraswamy said, "I have been saying for the past three days that they are in touch with me, I''m in know of all the developments."

"They may not be reachable to others, but they are reachable to me...," he said in response to a question whether the five MLAs were reachable.

Mr Kumaraswamy also said he has explained the facts to the Congress leadership.

Hitting out at media over reports about instability of his dispensation, Mr Kumaraswamy warned them of losing credibility.

"You people are going to ruin the credibility of Kannada news channels," he said.

"Do you know the situation better than me? Working as the chief minister won't I know what is happening...You are running episodes that are far from truth, in the days to come people of the state will decide on Kannada news channels," he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and CLP leader Siddaramaiah met Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal, who is in the city and held discussions.

After the meeting, Mr Siddaramaiah told reporters that preparations for the coming Lok Sabha elections were underway.

In a tweet, Pradesh Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao asserted that the Karnataka government was "safe and sound." Not even one Congress MLA was going to resign or join the BJP, he said.

"#KarnatakaGovernment is safe and sound. Plans to destabilise our govt using corrupt, unethical,unconstitutional means by @AmitShah @BSYBJP @BJP4India has come a cropper.

Time to end the Mafia raj of #ModiShah in this country," Mr Rao said in the tweet.

"Let me assure the people of Karnataka.. not even one @INCIndia MLA is going to resign or join @BJP4India. Media, instead of questioning the stability of our govt, should be exposing the unholy methods of BJP. Why is the media so silent on this issue, so soft on BJP??" he asked in another tweet.

