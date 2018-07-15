Techie Killed, 3 Injured By Rumour-Driven Mob In Karnataka's Bidar

Villagers in Bidar, dragged 4 out of their car and beat them after rumours on WhatsApp group

A 32-year-old software engineer was beaten to death by a mob allegedly over rumours of kidnapping at Bidar in Karnataka on Friday evening. Three others have been seriously injured. The police have arrested 32 people.

Four people from Hyderabad - Mohammad Azam, Basheer, Salman and Akram had gone out for a drive. On their way back they stopped on the roadside, where one of them, a Qatar national, offered chocolates to children around, said the police.

Residents of a nearby village, Murki, on spotting the man handing out chocolates to the child, sent messages on a WhatsApp group. Soon a large crowd gathered and attacked the four men, who immediately got into their car and drove away. Some of the villagers chased them on motorcycles, said the police.

The speeding car met with an accident and fell into a ditch. The crowd caught up and set upon the men again. They were dragged out of the car and brutally beaten up, said witnesses. Hundreds of villagers gathered but none came to their rescue. By the time the police arrived, Mohammad Azam had died. The others were taken to the hospital in Hyderabad.

Among the 32 arrested for the killing, one is the administrator of the WhatsApp group.