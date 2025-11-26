Siddaramaiah Or DK Shivakumar? Congress' Karnataka Decision Before December 1: Sources

The Congress high command is expected to take a decisive call on the political situation in Karnataka before the Winter Session of Parliament begins on December 1, senior party sources indicated.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is set to meet Rahul Gandhi, with the crucial discussion likely to take place today or tomorrow, according to those familiar with the developments.

Both Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are likely to be summoned to Delhi, possibly on November 28 or 29, as the leadership seeks to settle internal questions that have been simmering for weeks.

Sources say Kharge has expressed concern over recent public statements from leaders on both sides of the power-sharing debate.

Clarity is expected before the Parliament session opens, with the high command keen to avoid any perception of instability in the party's only major southern bastion.

While the Siddaramaiah camp is pushing to maintain the status quo at least until March and wants a cabinet reshuffle, supporters of Shivakumar are pushing for the Congress to clearly outline a transition plan—one they argue was informally agreed upon during government formation in 2023.

Ultimately, the final word rests with Rahul Gandhi and the party's top leadership. As pressure mounts from within the Karnataka unit, the question now is whether the Congress high command is ready to 'bite the Karnataka bullet'.

The anticipation is for clarity from Rahul Gandhi on the road ahead. A source close to Siddaramaiah said they are supremely confident Rahul Gandhi will back the Chief Minister. They also indicated that Siddaramaiah has the support of MLAs on their side.

However, DK Shivakumar loyalists like Ramnagara MLA Iqbal Hussain have publicly declared that Shivakumar will become Chief Minister. Such public statements and speculation has been a matter of concern for the party.