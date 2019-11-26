'Will Safeguard Our MLAs': Karnataka BJP Leader Hits Back At Congress

Shobha Karandlaje expressed confidence that BJP will win Karnataka bypolls. (File)

Hitting back at Congress leader Siddaramaiah over his remarks on BJP MLAs, party leader Shobha Karandlaje on Monday said that BJP will safeguard all its candidates and will make them win in the upcoming Karnataka by-elections.

Ms Karandlaje comment comes after former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Our agenda is to make sure that all the disqualified MLAs lose the election. Whether JD(S) supports BJP or not is not the issue to talk about at this point in time."

The BJP leader said, "Congress doesn't need to worry about our MLA candidates. We will safeguard them and we are working for their win in the by-poll election. Congress is desperate and they are organising protests against election commission."

Exuding confidence ahead of the upcoming by-elections, Ms Karandlaje said, "We will win all 15 seats to make sure BS Yediyurappa government will run for the full term of its tenure."

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court upheld Karnataka assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

The rebel legislators were also barred from contesting polls for the duration of the current assembly, which is slated to end in 2023.

The move marked the end of Congress-JDS coalition government, paving way for BJP to stake claim to form a new government in the state.

The MLAs then moved the top court, challenging their disqualification. They sought cancellation of the order passed by the Speaker and prohibition imposed on them to contest elections.

The matter was reserved by the court on October 25.

The elections for 15 out of 17 seats are slated to be held on December 5 since the poll body had withheld the elections for two seats -- Maski and Rajarajeshwari -- as the petitions against these Assembly constituencies are pending in the Karnataka High Court.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.