'Will Do Corrections': Karnataka Chief Minister After BJP Loss In His Turf

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that he has taken the BJP's defeat in Hangal constituency seriously and will take corrective steps.

The Hangal constituency falls under the chief minister's home district of Haveri. Mr Bommai is representative of the Shiggaon assembly seat which also falls under the Haveri district.

"Elections are fought on a particular time and issues, so it doesn't give verdict to the thing but, however, I have taken this election setback very seriously and we will do all the corrections," said Mr Bommai on being asked whether Hangal result is a setback to his leadership and party.

"We didn't get enough votes as we expected in Hangal. The main reason for this is the demise of our late leader C M Udasi, we couldn't get the support which we used to have. The winning candidate from Congress Srinivas Maane has also done some work at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, for which people of Hangal supported him," the Chief Minister said.

Further, Chief Minister Bommai congratulated the BJP "leaders and workers of Sindgi constituency on winning with good margin".

In the Karnataka bypoll results declared today, BJP won the Sindgi assembly constituency and the Congress emerged victorious on the Hangal seat.

The two assembly seats in Karnataka went to the polls on October 30 with 27 other assembly constituencies in several states across India.