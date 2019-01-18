Ram Temple Will Be Built Only When Congress Comes To Power: Harish Rawat

Harish Rawat accused the BJP of trying to topple the government in Karnataka.

Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built only under the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party's regime, claimed former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat.



"The BJP is a party of unethical people. Those who have no regard for ethics and dignity cannot be devotees of Maryada Purushottam Ram," the Congress general secretary said on Thursday.

"We believe in ethics and in the Constitution. A Ram temple will come up in Ayodhya only when the Congress comes to power. That is for sure," Mr Rawat said.



Accusing the BJP of trying to topple the government in Karnataka, he said, "The BJP is out to dislodge rival parties from power by hook or by crook, by misusing money, muscle power and institutions like the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI and the Income Tax Department as political tools."



Mr Rawat added the Congress-JD(S) ruling combine will win all 27 seats in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.



"The game that the BJP is playing in Karnataka will cost it dearly in the Lok Sabha elections when people will give it a befitting reply, with the Congress-JD(S) alliance bagging all 27 seats there," he said.

Political turmoil began in Karnataka on Monday amid reports that the BJP was allegedly making a renewed bid to dislodge the state's seven-month-old coalition government.

Both the ruling coalition and BJP have been levelling charges of horse trading against each other.



“The people in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) always disrespect dignity; those who destroy dignity cannot be devotees of Lord Ram. We are the ones who establish dignity, respect the constitution. When Congress comes into power only then will the Ram temple be built,” said Mr Rawat.



The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) mocked the BJP-led government at the Centre for the delay in the construction of the temple in Ayodhya and said the temple will now be built in 2025.



RSS General Secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi had on Thursday said that after the construction of the Ram temple in 2025, the country would start developing rapidly.



The RSS believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre would not take needed steps towards the construction of the temple even if they win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.



However, on January 13 BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav came in defence of the Prime Minister who accused Congress of stalling the Ram Janambhoomi case in the Supreme Court and reiterated that his party is committed towards constructing Ram temple in Ayodhya.



The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal Emperor Babur in 1578 in Ayodhya was on December 6, 1992, pulled down allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood here.



The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court in its September 30, 2010, verdict ordered that the disputed site be divided into three parts -- one for deity (Ramlala Virajmaan), another for Nirmohi Akhara - a Hindu sect - and a third one, to the original litigant in the case for the Muslims.



The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case has been pending before the Supreme court for last eight years. Parties in the case and various right-wing organisations have been asking for an early or day-to-day hearing for a long time.



There are as many as 14 appeals pending in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement, delivered in four civil suits.



Recently, the Supreme Court recently fixed January 29 as the next date of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute after Justice UU Lalit exited from the case.