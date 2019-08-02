Mangaluru Top Cop Transferred After Coffee Day Founder's Death

Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha's body was found on the banks of Netravati River in Mangaluru.

A day after the body of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder-owner VG Siddhartha was found on the banks of a river in Mangaluru, the government has appointed a new police commissioner for the city.

Subramanyeshara Rao, who is also Bengaluru's Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Intelligence, has taken the charge replacing Sandeep Patil.

Incidentally, this is third change in the appointment for the police commissioner's post since last year.

Mr Patil, who has now been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and Joint Commissioner of Police, Crimes, in Bengaluru, served as Mangaluru Police Commissioner for five months. Before him, T Suresh was appointed for the job in June last year.

Along with Mr Patil, Mangaluru's Deputy Commissioner Hanumantharaya has also been transferred. He will now serve as Superintended of Police for Davanagere district.

The Cafe Coffee Day founder's body was found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru on July 31 after a massive search operation.

The 59-year-old businessman was the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna.

His death, which police say appears to be a case of suicide, has left the business world numb with theories swirling that he had taken his life over harassment from tax authorities to a possible undisclosed debt.



(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.