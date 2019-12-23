"Police Can't Keep Quiet": Karnataka Chief Minister On Mangaluru Firing

BS Yediyurappa said the "police can't keep quiet" when faced with a violent mob

The BJP government in Karnataka has been facing criticism after police firing in the coastal city of Mangaluru in Karnataka on Thursday killed two people during protests over the amended citizenship law. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, however, has made it clear that he believes the police action was justified.

"Everybody knows about the incident in Mangaluru. Section 144 (ban on gathering of four or more people) was in force. Even then people gathered there and they tried to disturb peace and indulge in arson and looting. The police can't keep quiet," Mr Yediyurappa told NDTV.

"Police had to open fire when the mob tried to storm the police station and loot weapons. I discussed with the police commissioner and officers. And it is a fact the protesters tried their best to create problems," he added.

The police response in Mangaluru has drawn criticism from opposition leaders in Karnataka. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal Secular questioned the shooting, saying it wasn't a "war".

"Being a former chief minister of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy must understand the NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). Kumaraswamy says a mob had gathered to protest and not for a war. But I want to ask, then why have Section 144?" Mr Yediyurappa said.

"They (the opposition) just want to create problems. They are disappointed that they lost the elections. Next three-and-a-half years, they have to be in opposition. That is why they are creating problems," the Chief Minister said, referring to the recent win in 15 seats in the assembly bypolls in Karnataka.

The BJP won 12 seats, giving it a clear majority in the assembly and cementing stability for the Yediyurappa government.

He also responded to a complaint by Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who was initially not allowed to visit Mangaluru with other Congress leaders. "Police have issued a notice to me that reads I am prohibited from entering Mangaluru. We are living in an undeclared emergency situation. @BSYBJP should insist @narendramodi to at least declare emergency officially and run 'Tuglaq Darbar' as they wish," Siddaramaiah had tweeted.

Reacting to the Congress leader's comment, Mr Yediyurappa told NDTV, "Let them go and stay there for one week, sort out all the problems and explain about this law."

The Chief Minister said there was no reason for Muslims to be anxious about the CAA. "I have discussed with Muslim leaders in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. More than 40, 50 important leaders were there. Nobody opposed this law. There is no reason to oppose this law," Mr Yediyurappa said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India before 2015 because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.