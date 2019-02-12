Inquiry Shouldn't Happen In Haste: BS Yeddyurappa On Audio Clip Row Probe

BJP members had behaved with utmost respect towards the Speaker in the assembly: BS Yeddyurappa

Opposing the SIT probe into an audio clip containing his purported conversation to lure a JD(S) lawmaker, Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Monday said it was not appropriate for an agency under the Chief Minister to inquire into it as Kumaraswamy himself is the "first accused".

He also made the party's stand clear on the matter, saying that they are for a House Committee or a judicial probe. "The government that is standing in an accused position, the Chief Minister who is the first accused...investigation by any agency under him is not appropriate. This is the desire of our 104 legislators and the people of the state," Mr Yeddyurappa, who remained mostly silent in the assembly during the day long discussion on the issue, told reporters.

Stating that the BJP would make clear its desire to the Speaker today, he said they would ask him to reconsider his decision.

"Our desire is that inquiry should not happen in haste. We will make it clear once again."

Mr Kumaraswamy on Monday announced a comprehensive SIT probe into an audio clip he released, showing Mr Yeddyurappa in a purported conversation to lure a JD(S) lawmaker in his alleged attempt to topple the Congress-JDS government.

As the audio row rocked the assembly, Mr Kumaraswamy accepted an "advice" by an emotional Speaker Ramesh Kumar to constitute a Special Investigation Team to probe the episode to "establish the truth" as his name has also been dragged with the charge that he had been "booked" for Rs. 50 crore.

Mr Yeddyurappa said BJP members had behaved with utmost respect towards the Speaker in the assembly and added that their charge was that Chief Minister Kumaraswamy was the ''motivation'' behind the incident.

Pointing out that it was Mr Kumaraswamy who sent Sharan Gouda, the lawmaker' son to him around 12:30 at night he said "it was he who created confusion, got recorded (the conversation), and on budget day morning, held a press conference and said someone offered Rs 50 crore to Ramesh Kumar and did an unpardonable offence of humiliating Ramesh Kumar."

"It was the Chief Minister of this state Kumaraswamy who did it...people of the state will not accept any inquiry under his hands," he added.