On Contentious Candidates' List In Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi's Message

The Congress came up with its second list of 40 candidates in Karnataka today -- a contentious exercise in view of the differences within the party on whether or not to field turncoats who returned to the party after a stint in the BJP. Sources told NDTV that senior leader Rahul Gandhi has told the state leaders and screening committee members to "sort out their issues" and come with a "single name list" for the remaining seats.

Sources said the idea is to ensure that the selected candidates do not jump ship in the event of a hung house or if the Congress fails to do well in the election.

A number of Congress MLAs had changed camp in 2019, bringing down the alliance government of HD Kumaraswamy and the Congress.

Ahead of the election due in May, many of them have returned, encouraged and welcomed by party chief DK Shivakumar.

On the issue of fielding them, the party has been split, with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his loyalists being against the idea.

The welcoming approach of Mr Shivakumar -- a contender for the top post -- is seen as a way to enhance his support base within the party.

The support of MLAs is essential to get elected as the leader of the legislature party, which is mandatory for a Chief Ministerial candidate.

In an interview to NDTV yesterday, Mr Siddaramaiah said: "If DK Shivakumar wants to be Chief Minister, nothing's wrong. If I want to be Chief Minister, nothing is wrong. Ultimately, the newly elected MLAs have to elect the leader of the legislature party. And ultimately high command has to take a decision. And that is the democratic procedure."

The Congress has already announced its first list of 124 candidates. The Central Election Committee of the party will meet tomorrow to finalise the remaining seats, sources added.

Both Mr Siddaramaiah and Mr Shivakumar have ruled out the possibility of a tie-up with Janata Dal Secular chief Mr Kumaraswamy in case of a hung assembly, insisting the verdict will be in favour of the Congress. The party is also banking on the fact that for decades, no ruling party has returned to power in Karnataka.

Election to the 224 seats in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.