On Camera, Karnataka Woman Run Over By Brother-In-Law Amid Land Dispute

A woman was seriously injured after her brother-in-law allegedly ran a Bolero vehicle into her during a dispute over a six-acre land in Karnataka's Bagalkot district.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday when the woman was working in a field. According to the information available, her brother-in-law allegedly drove the vehicle into her in an attempt to kill her.

The dispute is said to have stemmed from ownership and cultivation rights over six acres of land. The woman had recently got the land surveyed, fenced and cultivated. Her brother-in-law allegedly objected to the survey, claiming he had not been informed about it and that it was conducted in his absence.

He had also allegedly ploughed the field where she had sown crops earlier.

The victim, identified as Mangala Devi Nadagowda, was reportedly working in another field when the accused, Chennappagowda, allegedly rammed the vehicle into her.

The incident was captured on a mobile phone. In the video, Mangala Devi's daughter can reportedly be heard pleading with her uncle not to run over her mother. Mangala Devi became trapped beneath the vehicle and suffered serious leg and internal injuries.

She was shifted to a private hospital in Bagalkot, where she is undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, the police have launched an investigation.

Both families are reportedly related to former minister SR Patil, who visited the hospital to enquire about Mangala Devi's condition.