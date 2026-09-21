CCTV Shows Monkey Pouncing On 91-Year-Old Woman In Karnataka, She Dies Next Day

A 91-year-old woman died a day after she was attacked by a monkey at her home in Karnataka's Koppal. The woman, identified as Najamunnisa Begum, was the wife of noted writer M.S. Savadatti. According to her family, she was walking through the compound of her house in B.T. Patil Nagar when a monkey suddenly attacked her, causing her to fall to the ground.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside the house.

When Najamunnisa's daughter rushed to help her, the monkey allegedly attacked her as well. Najamunnisa was then taken to a private hospital for treatment.

Although she initially appeared to be recovering, her condition later worsened and she died while undergoing treatment the following day.

Monkey Menace

The incident comes amid several recent reports of monkey attacks involving elderly women, some of which have had fatal consequences.

On September 10, a 55-year-old woman died after falling from her rooftop while trying to escape monkeys in Aligarh's Gabhana, as per a PTI report. She had reportedly gone to the roof to dry clothes when the animals surrounded her.

A similar incident was reported in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on September 14. A woman died after falling from a rooftop following a sudden monkey attack in the cemetery area. The incident later led to protests by residents, who raised concerns over the growing monkey menace in the city. Residents and local representatives demanded Rs 5 lakh in compensation for the woman's family. Protesters also highlighted a sharp increase in aggressive wildlife, including monkeys, langurs, and stray dogs.

In March this year, a 65-year-old woman, Chinna Bulli, died in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, after reportedly being chased by a group of monkeys while returning from her fields. She panicked and tried to get away but lost her balance and suffered fatal injuries in the fall.