'Not Indulging In Blame Game With BJP': Siddaramaiah Over Bribe Claims

When the time is ripe, I will disclose a few more things, Siddaramaiah said. (File)

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah today challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to come clean on its alleged attempts to bribe his party legislators to destabilise the coalition government in the state.

The Congress leaders are locked in a war of attrition with the BJP ever since the ministry was recently expanded and reshuffled, amid reports that the saffron party was in touch with lawmakers who missed ministerial berths.

"I am not indulging in a blame game with the BJP in connection with attempts to bribe the MLAs. There is a basis behind the statement. Is it not true that they (BJP) made an offer to BC Patil? When the time is ripe, I will disclose a few more things," Mr Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

The leader of the Congress Legislature Party recently alleged that the BJP had made a fresh attempt to topple the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government by offering Rs 25 to 30 crore to the legislators.

Rubbishing the charge, BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa had asked Mr Siddaramaiah to speak responsibly and provide evidence to back his charge.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday accused the BJP of making a fresh bid to topple the government, claiming that efforts are underway to arrange a meeting of his party's lawmakers with BJP president Amit Shah.

Mr Parameshwara's charge had come amid reports that Congress MLA, Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was dropped from the ministry in the recent reshuffle, was camping in New Delhi.