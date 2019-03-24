HD Kumaraswamy Alleges Attempts To Sabotage Son's Karnataka Poll Debut

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: HD Kumaraswamy was however confident about his son's victory

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Sunday alleged that various political parties were ''internally and externally'' trying to sabotage the prospect of his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy who is contesting on the JD(S) ticket from Mandya Lok Sabha seat.

"Just watch how many and who all have come together against one Nikhil Kumaraswamy. People too are observing it. When Nikhil has the support of the people of Mandya, it doesnt matter how many political parties are working against him both internally and externally," the chief minister said.

The outburst of the Chief Minister was over the multi-lingual film actor Sumalatha contesting as an independent from Mandya.

The widow of Kannada film actor-turned-politician Ambareesh, Sumalatha received a shot in the arm with BJP not fielding its candidate in Mandya.

To complicate the situation, some local Congress office-bearers in Mandya were found openly supporting Sumalatha.

Mr Kumaraswamy also charged that some moneybags, including those from the Kannada film industry, were splurging in Mandya to fight against his son.

The chief minister was however confident about his son's victory.

"Nobody can destroy the bond between the people of Mandya and the Deve Gowda family," the chief minister asserted.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.