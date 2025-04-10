Advertisement
Man Tied To Pole, Beaten Up In Karnataka Village Over Money Dispute

Nagesh, it is alleged, had threatened Chaluvesh with a knife over a financial dispute. This led to a heated argument between the two.

Read Time: 1 min
A police complaint has been filed and cops are investigating the matter

A man was tied to a pole and beaten up in Karnataka's Mandya district after he allegedly threatened a fellow villager with a knife. The video shows Nagesh tied to a flag pole at G Bommanahalli village in Mandya's Nagamangala taluk.

Nagesh, it is alleged, had threatened Chaluvesh with a knife over a financial dispute. This led to a heated argument between the two. Soon after, Chaluvesh and some of his friends tied Nagesh to a pole and assaulted him.

A video of the assault, which has now gone viral, shows some people slapping Nagesh while others try to protect him. His hands and feet are tied to the pole. A man helps him drink water before his hands and feet are untied. Nagesh's wife has filed a complaint with the police and the cops have said they are investigating the matter.

Show full article

