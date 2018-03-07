Live Updates: Karnataka Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty Stabbed Inside Office, Attacker Arrested

The office of Karnataka Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty is located in a busy area in Bengaluru

Here are the Live Updates of the incident from Bengaluru:



15:30 (IST) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Justice Vishwanath Shetty in Mallya Hospital. Justice Shetty is now said to be out of danger.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Justice Vishwanath Shetty in Mallya Hospital. Justice Shetty is now said to be out of danger. 15:19 (IST) Reacting on the incident, Union Minister and BJP Lawmaker from Bengaluru Sadanand Gowda tweeted: "I am shell shocked at the incident #Karnataka #Lokayukta #Judge Sri Vishwanath Shetty stabbed by an person at his chamber. This happens to an Hon'ble Judge in karnataka #Lawlessness prevails in karnataka #Ask4SafeKarnataka Let's pray for Sri Vishwanath Shetty" 15:14 (IST) A leader of the state's ruling Congress said the Lokayukta prefers to be accessible to the people and there is hardly any security at his office. "There was no bar for anybody. Anybody could access him with their grievances, there was no armed guard," said Brijesh Kalappa of the state's ruling Congress, describing the attacker as a "madman".

A leader of the state's ruling Congress said the Lokayukta prefers to be accessible to the people and there is hardly any security at his office. "There was no bar for anybody. Anybody could access him with their grievances, there was no armed guard," said Brijesh Kalappa of the state's ruling Congress, describing the attacker as a "madman". 15:09 (IST) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has expressed shock about the incident. In a tweet, she said,"Shocked to know of the attack on the #Lokayukta in Bengaluru. Wishing Justice PV Shetty a speedy recovery." 15:06 (IST) Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty has been take to Mallya Hospital, where he is reportedly said to be out of danger. 15:04 (IST) The attacker, Tejas Sharma, allegedly was in a crowd of complainants who had come to meet the Lokayukta in his office in the ground floor of the multi-storey building in the heart of Bengaluru near Keya Circle.

Karnataka Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty was stabbed multiple times by a man who went to meet him in his office today and was admitted to hospital. Justice Shetty is stated to be out of danger. The accused, who appeared before the Lokayukta in connection with a case, has been nabbed, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said. "According to information I have, someone claiming to be an advocate had gone to the office and stabbed him," he said. Justice Shetty, a former Karnataka High Court judge, is out of danger, Mr Reddy said.