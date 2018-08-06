Leopard That Killed Several Dogs At Village Trapped In Karnataka's Udupi

Karnataka | | Updated: August 06, 2018 09:11 IST
The leopard was trapped by forest officials at Karnataka's Udupi

Mangaluru: 

A leopard that had been spreading panic among villagers near Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district for the last few weeks has been trapped by forest department officials. The animal was caught at Malady village near Kundapur on Sunday, people familiar with the matter said.

Villagers said after the leopard killed some dogs in the last few weeks, the forest department set up a cage in Malady to trap the leopard a week ago.

A goat was kept in the cage as a bait. However, after the big cat did not turn up, the forest departments used dogs to lure the leopard.

The leopard finally came out of hiding and was trapped, while the bait animals were taken away safely.

Kundapur range Forest officer Sharath Shetty said the leopard was a male and three years old. After conducting a check-up and finding that the animal was healthy, it was released at Mookambika wildlife sanctuary, he said.

