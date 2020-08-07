5 Missing In Landslide After Heavy Rain In Karnataka, Roads Blocked

Karnataka Landslide: The people missing are from Talacauvery, the source of Cauvery River

Five people, including a temple priest and his family members, are missing after heavy rain caused a landslide in Karnataka's Kodagu district. Many districts of the state have been badly hit by floods; Kodagu is one of the worst affected. Rescue operations have been hampered as roads to Bhagamandala have been blocked; NDRF teams and earth moving equipment have not been able to reach the site.

The people missing are from Talacauvery, the source of Cauvery River.

Kodagu district minister V Somamma said that rescue operations will begin tomorrow morning. He also said 40 cows have died in the devastation.

"The road to Bhagamandala will be cleared today. The rescue operation will begin tomorrow morning. It hurts that in addition to the priest, his wife and brother and two others - there were also 40 cows which died. The NDRF team is on its way. This is Nature - the third year this is happening. The CM is monitoring from hospital," Mr Somamma said.

Rs 50 crore has been released for immediate flood relief for the state that has seen heavy rain for days.

In addition to Kodagu, coastal and northern districts of the state have also been badly affected. The districts that saw heavy rains are Gokarana, Chickmangaluru, Hassan and Mysuru.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said he visited the site and said the area has a number of landslides making it difficult to access for relief operations.

"We have not been able to start the rescue operation, even though the NDRF team is with us because we can't even get the JCB to the site. The 8km road between Bhagamandala and Talacauvery has many landslides. That is being cleared now. If the rain lets up a little, we could start the rescue operation tomorrow," Mr Simha added

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is monitoring flood relief work from the hospital where he is receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus.

He has instructed all district ministers to camp in their respective areas.

A warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for coastal and interior Karnataka.

Kerala has also been hit by heavy rain - at least 13 people have been killed after heavy rain caused a landslide in Idukki district early Friday morning.