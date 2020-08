Landslide in Kerala's Idduki district (Representational)

Heavy rain and flooding has caused a landslide in Kerala's Idukki district.

Officials say the landslide happened in the Rajmala area of the district, which is hard to reach.

Forest officials have reached the spot.

Between 70 and 80 people lived in that area, officials said, adding they did not know, at this point, how many were trapped.

More details are awaited.