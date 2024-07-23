Army Uses Ground Penetration Radar In Rescue Ops After Karnataka Landslides

Traffic has been temporarily suspended on National Highway 66 following the landslide.

Multiple army teams, equipped with a Ferrex Locator 150 - a specialised ground penetration radar - are engaged in rescue operations after a deadly landslide hit Karnataka's Uttar Kannada district last week killing at least seven individuals. The region has faced continuous downpours for a fortnight, resulting in multiple landslides and affecting a national highway.

The landslide, caused by persistent rainfall, also swept two gas tankers off the road and into the Gangavali River. Local police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and other agencies are also carrying out rescue operations.

The Indian Army mobilised two Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) teams from the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) on Sunday. These teams comprised one officer, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 55 Other Ranks (OR).

To further strengthen the rescue efforts, an additional team from the College of Military Engineering (CME) was deployed yesterday. This team, consisting of one JCO and two OR, is equipped with the Ferrex Locator 150, which is critical for detecting individuals trapped under debris.

"As per satellite images from ISRO of the day of the landslide incident, there could be a possibility of a truck being pushed into the water. The Army team is conducting the operation with Ferrex Locator - GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar), a specialised device for locating underwater and soil metals. They have found some traces of metal inside the Gangavali River. Navy's specialised divers will dive tomorrow inside the river and search for possible metal frames inside the debris of the landslide. We are following the expert advice of Army and Navy," said Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

Traffic has been temporarily suspended on National Highway 66 following the landslide. The suspension has led to protests by truckers who are seeking passage after being stuck there for over a week.

