Key Details Of New Karnataka Government's 5 Schemes

Gruha Jyothi Scheme: Every home will get 200 units of free power from July 1. Those who have cleared their past electricity bills are eligible for this scheme.

Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: Any household that has a woman as the head of family will Rs 2,000 every month starting August 5. Women from below poverty line (BPL) and other economically weaker families are eligible.

Yuva Nidhi Scheme: Unemployed graduates in Karnataka will get an allowance of Rs 3,000 per month. Unemployed diploma holders will get Rs 1,500 per month.

Anna Bhagya Scheme: BPL families will get 10 kg rice for free from July 1.