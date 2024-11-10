Karnataka College 'Forces' Beard Trimming, J&K Students' Body Intervenes

The college had allegedly asked students to trim their beards to enter the premises. (Representational)

On the intervention of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), dozens of students from J&K studying at the Government College of Nursing in Karnataka's Holenarasipura were allowed to keep their beards on the instructions of the college director and principal.

Dr Rajanna B, director of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday said that the issue has been resolved.

"We have a nursing college in Holenarasipura where 14 students from Jammu and Kashmir are studying. Few of them were not punctual and there were complaints about their dress code. They also had long beards. The instructors had issued guidelines for students to trim their beards. As this happened, the students complained to the J&K Students Association. Later we came to know about the issue. We had discussions with the students after which freedom of expression was allowed. The issue is resolved now and the students are happy," the director told ANI.

Furthermore, students from the nursing college also said that they were satisfied that the issue was resolved.

"The matter related to keeping a beard was resolved after the discussions with the principal. The management has allowed us to keep the beard. We feel safe and don't have any issues right now. The Principal has assured us that nothing will happen (over this issue) and that we can feel safe," a Kashmiri student said in a video message.

The nursing college is part of the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru.

The J&K Students Association wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the ordeal faced by students of Jammu and Kashmir enrolled under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS).

According to the letter, the college management had issued guidelines for students to trim their beards or remain clean-shaven in order to enter the college premises. "Students who have beards are being marked absent during clinical duties, impacting their academic records and attendance," it read.

Meanwhile, the medical college administration said it did not target any specific group of students.

"Clinical activity requires hygiene. There are certain criteria to participate in it. Accordingly, there is a guideline for all students including Kannadiga students," the college administration said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)