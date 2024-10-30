Pressure From Women To Rethink Free Bus Ride Scheme: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the government will hold discussions on the Shakthi scheme in view of many women preferring to pay for their tickets.

"Many women have been communicating to us through social media and emails that they would like to pay for their tickets. We will discuss this," he said, while speaking to reporters after flagging off new Airavata club class 2.0 busses from KSRTC.

"About 5-10 percent of women are saying that the conductors are not taking money for the tickets even when they volunteer. I will soon hold a meeting with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and discuss this," he added.

Mr Shivakumar said that KSRTC has made a name for itself in the country.

"It has received 112 national and international awards in the last year. This is a credit to the hard work of its employees. When KSRTC started, it had 120 busses. Today, it has 24,282 busses. After we came to power, we announced a plan to purchase 6,200 busses and we have purchased 3,400 busses till now. We have also initiated recruitment of 9,000 drivers and conductors," he said.

He said that Karnataka has the most efficient transport system in the entire country.

"We have given jobs to about 1000 people on a compassionate basis. The families of employees who are killed in accidents are given Rs 1 crore compensation. We have the best system in the whole country," he said.

"KSRTC is not for-profit firm, it is there to serve the people. The government gets good name due to the good work of KSRTC. Private players have come forward to provide fuel to KSRTC at a cheaper than market rate. We will discuss with all stakeholders and proceed on this. Ramalinga Reddy is doing a great job in the Transport department," he said.

