Karnataka's Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Tests Covid Positive

HD Kumaraswamy had got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 23.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested," the 61-year-old Janata Dal (Secular) leader tweeted.

ನನ್ನ ಕೋವಿಡ್-19 ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ವರದಿ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಎಂದು ಬಂದಿದೆ. ಕಳೆದ ಕೆಲವು ದಿನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನನ್ನ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದವರು ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 17, 2021

For the last few days, Mr Kumaraswamy had been campaigning for the party candidate in Basavakalyan, where by-election is being held today.

He had got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 23.



