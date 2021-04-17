Karnataka's Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Tests Covid Positive

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested," the 61-year-old Janata Dal (Secular) leader tweeted.
ನನ್ನ ಕೋವಿಡ್-19 ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ವರದಿ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಎಂದು ಬಂದಿದೆ. ಕಳೆದ ಕೆಲವು ದಿನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನನ್ನ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದವರು ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ.
For the last few days, Mr Kumaraswamy had been campaigning for the party candidate in Basavakalyan, where by-election is being held today.
He had got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 23.
