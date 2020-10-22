Karnataka's Flood Situation More 'Severe' This Year, Says Chief Minister

BS Yediyurappa conducted an aerial survey of four flood-hit districts in Karnataka. (File)

A day after conducting an aerial survey of four flood-hit districts, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said today that the flood situation this year was more severe than the previous year and the Centre has been apprised about it.

"The flood situation this year has been severe compared to the previous year. Houses and crops were damaged. We have apprised the Centre about it. There is a need to give more relief," Mr Yediyurappa said.

He said a decision to give more relief to the flood-affected people will be taken in the cabinet meeting.

On Wednesday, Mr Yediyurappa conducted an aerial survey of Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts where the swollen Bhima river has caused damages for the past nine days.

The Indian Army and personnel of the National and State Disaster Response Forces are engaged in rescue operations in the region.

Maintaining that there was no dearth of funds, Mr Yediyurappa said already a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 has been given to the affected families and more will be given in line with the compensation paid last year.

According to the Karnataka Disaster Management Authority commissioner Manoj Rajan, 247 villages have been identified as vulnerable while 43,158 people in 136 villages have been evacuated in the four flood hit districts.

The district administration has opened 205 relief camps where 37,931 people are staying.

The Chief Minister had directed officials in Kalaburagi on Wednesday to make sure that people should not face any problem during their stay in the camps.

He had also instructed officials to restore water and electricity supply besides road network, which were severely affected due to the floods, triggered by heavy rains.