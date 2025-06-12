Heavy Rain Hits Karnataka, Red Alert Issued In Multiple Districts

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Northern Karnataka faces severe impacts from ongoing monsoon rains, particularly in Hubbali-Dharwad.

The North of Karnataka continues to reel under the onslaught of relentless monsoon rains, with districts like Hubbali-Dharwad, Gadag, and parts of Haveri among the worst affected.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in northern and coastal Karnataka, warning of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

In Gadag's Lakshmeshwar taluk, incessant downpour triggered severe waterlogging. More than 20 houses were inundated.

Residents struggled to stay afloat through the night as rainwater gushed into homes, damaging food supplies, furniture, and electrical appliances. Some families were shifted to the local community hall and a nearby government school.

Revenue officials, including the Tahsildar, Village Accountant, and Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), visited the affected sites to assess the damage and coordinate relief efforts. Overflowing drains and streams have led to major disruptions across the taluk, with local transportation also hit.

In Hubbali, heavy rains last night caused widespread flooding in several neighborhoods. The Rambhapura area was particularly hard hit, with water entering about 100 homes. Many residents were forced to evacuate late in the night as household goods and electronic appliances were damaged in the sudden flooding.

The weather office has also placed Bengaluru under yellow alert, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning for the next two days. The BBMP officials have been put on alert, with teams on standby to handle potential waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The state government is closely monitoring the situation and has directed district administrations to ensure timely relief, rehabilitation, and assessment of damage to agriculture and property.

More rain is forecasted across Karnataka, particularly in the Malnad and coastal belts, as the southwest monsoon gains strength.