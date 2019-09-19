Karnataka Woman Alleges Triple Talaq Given On Voice Message, Seeks PM's Help

Ayesha said she has been married for 21 years and the couple has an adopted daughter.

A woman in Karnataka has claimed that she was given "triple talaq" - the practice of Muslim men instantly divorcing their wives by uttering "talaq" thrice - by her husband who lives in Dubai via a WhatsApp voice message. Ayesha, who has been married for 21 years, has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assistance.

"My husband Mushtafa gave me Triple Talaq through a voice recording message on Whatsapp. But I don't accept this divorce. I have registered a case and I seek justice. Police said that they can't do anything as my husband stays in Dubai," Ayesha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

She said that she filed a complaint in the police station, but because her husband's family was "too powerful" and the case was settled out of the police station.

"We were happily married for the past 21 years. Initially, I could not have a baby but this did not bother him as we adopted a girl child who is now 16-years-old," she said.

"The police are not ready to help; they say that since my husband is out of country, they are unable to help. I want to stay with my husband and daughter. I am not even well-educated that I could work and earn for my family. He is not giving us financial support, which is a big problem for my daughter's education," she added.

Ayesha also expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing in the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act which criminalises Triple Talaq and said, "I appeal to Modiji to help me unite with my husband."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.