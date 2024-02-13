School Girl Dies By Suicide After Art Teacher Sends Derogatory Message To Friend

The police have registered a case and an investigation is being carried out. (Representational)

A teacher of a private school in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a girl student by sending a derogatory message about her to a classmate, police said today.

The girl, who was in a critical condition after she tried to kill herself by consuming poison, died at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday, they said.

She was admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru on February 7 and was shifted to Victoria hospital in Bengaluru two days ago for advanced treatment.

The art teacher was arrested on Monday by the police for abetting the suicide as the girl reportedly took the extreme step due to humiliation after the teacher allegedly sent an ill-meaning message about her to another student.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is being carried out.



