Karnataka Police Starts Free Drop Service For Women Travelling At Night

Karnatka police to provide free drop service for women between 10 pm and 6 am in Gadag area.

Keeping in mind the rising crime rate against women in Karnataka's Gadag area, the local police on Sunday started a free drop service for women between 10 pm and 6 am to ensure their safety.

"Women can call any police station or toll-free helpline number if they are travelling at night. The police will pick them up and drop them at their respective destinations," a police officer from Gadag told news agency ANI.

The move comes after several protests took place in the country, demanding better laws for the safety of women following an increase in rape and murder cases in the last few days, the most recent of which include the death of an Unnao woman in Delhi yesterday, who was set on fire by five men on Thursday.

On November 28, the burnt body of a woman veterinarian, who was sexually assaulted by four people, was found in Telangana. The accused were later shot dead by the police.