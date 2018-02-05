Karnataka Minister D K Shivakumar In Yet Another Selfie Row

Three months ago, at a function in Belagavi, Mr Shivakumar allegedly threw the phone of a student who tried to take a selfie with him.

Karnataka | | Updated: February 05, 2018 21:07 IST
Ballari (Karnataka):  Karnataka Energy Minister D K Shivakumar has found himself at the centre of a row after a video purportedly showing him slapping the hand of a person trying to take a selfie with him went viral.

The incident took place at Hosapete, when he visited the site to supervise the ongoing works for Congress President Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit on February 10.

The video purportedly shows Mr Shivakumar slapping the hand of a person as he stands beside him to take a selfie on his mobile phone.

Three months ago, at a function in Belagavi, Mr Shivakumar allegedly threw the phone of a student who tried to take a selfie with him.

The minister had then dismissed it as a "normal incident."

