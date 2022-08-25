Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa Calls Tipu Sultan 'Muslim Gunda', Gets A Threat Letter

Threat letter said Mr Eshwarappa's tongue will be cut off if he calls Tipu Sultan a "Muslim Gunda" again.

Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa filed a complaint with the police after receiving a threat letter saying that his tongue will be cut off if he calls Tipu Sultan a "Muslim Gunda" once again.

The message was reportedly sent to his residence.

Independence Day banners in Karnataka featuring Tipu Sultan and Hindutva icon VD Savarkar led to a row in the state.

Mr Eshwarappa said that he has never called all Muslims "Gundas", and he's not scared of such threats.

On Tuesday, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa accused minorities of sparking communal tension in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

"I want to tell elders of the Muslim community, I'm not saying all Muslims are gundas. Elders of the Muslim community have made efforts for peace in the past, I want to tell them to advise the youth who are indulging in gundaism, if not the government will act and they should be ready to face it," he stated.

A curfew has been imposed in parts of the Shivamogga district after a group of Tipu Sultan followers allegedly attempted to remove a poster of Veer Savarkar installed at Ameer Ahmed circle on the occasion of Independence Day.

On August 16, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited became part of the controversy by displaying a painting of VD Savarkar at the Kempegowda Metro Station.

The painting, hung next to the stairs of the west entrance of the station, has Chandrashekhar Azad and Udham Singh in the foreground with Savarkar on the top left corner.

