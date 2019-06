The man was found lying in a pool of blood.

A man in his early thirties was found today with his throat slit in one of the toilets of the state assembly in Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Revanna Kumar was found lying in a pool of blood in a toilet on the third floor of Vidhan Soudha, the legislative assembly of the state of Karnataka. It is being suspected that he tried to kill himself.

He has been rushed to the hospital.